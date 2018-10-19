Punjab CM orders probe into train disaster

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a probe into the train disaster in which 50 people watching the burning of a Ravan effigy from a railway track were feared crushed by a speeding train in Amritsar.

A state mourning has been declared on Saturday and all offices and educational institutions will remain closed in view of the tragedy, an official spokesperson said.

The government said it will set up a crisis management group to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The group is led by Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, with Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as members.

The team has rushed to the accident site to assess and tackle the situation, an official statement said.

Relief and rehabilitation efforts have been mounted by the state government on a war footing.

The injured are undergoing emergency treatment in various government and private hospitals across Amritsar.

The state announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and the Chief Minister cancelled his proposed Israel visit to rush to Amritsar.

–IANS

vg/prs