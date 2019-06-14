Punjab CM sees dear friend Rajiv Gandhi in Rahul

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday on Wednesday, saying he sees his dear friend Rajiv Gandhi in him.

“Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend Rajiv in you. May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and scores of party activists turned up at the Congress headquarters in the national capital to greet Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

–IANS

vg/rtp