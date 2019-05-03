Punjab Congress dubs Sukhbir ‘General Dyer II’

Bathinda (Punjab), May 8 (IANS) The Punjab Congress on Wednesday raised the pitch in the high-profile Bathinda poll battle with party candidate Raja Warring dubbing Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal as ‘General Dyer II’ for the police firing on peaceful protesters in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

Setting the tone for the party’s election rally here, Warring, who is pitted against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) heavyweight and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, accused Sukhbir Badal, who was then Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister in Punjab, of behaving like ‘General Dyer II’ by ordering gunfire on peaceful protesters.

They then covered up the crime to save the guilty cops, he said, warning people that those who voted for the Akalis would become a part of the sacrilege too.

Adding his voice, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the firings could not have taken place without the permission of then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

They perpetuated and covered up the shameful incidents for their political interests, he said, warning Badal that investigations into the cases will be completed soon and those found guilty of the shameful acts would be not spared.

He declared his party would not allow the secular ideology of the nation to be destroyed at any cost.

Going on an offensive against the Akalis and its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amarinder Singh said only the Congress could ensure Punjab’s and the country’s progress and promised to fill up the 1.2 lakh vacancies that the previous government completely ignored during their tenure.

The Congress government had already facilitated more than eight lakh jobs in the state in just two years, as against a mere 40,000 given by the SAD-BJP government in 10 years, he said.

Slamming Harsimrat Badal, Amarinder Singh said the way she goes around shrieking and shouting does not behove a serious politician.

“You have seen what she did in 10 years,” he told the people, adding that Warring would raise their concerns in Parliament.

Punjab will vote for the 13 Lok Sabha seats on May 19 in the last phase of the elections.

–IANS

vg/mag/mr