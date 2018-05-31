Punjab cricketer Abhishek suspended for doping

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Punjab cricketer Abhishek Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an “inadvertent” doping violation, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

Abhishek’s suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14.

“Abhishek Gupta registered with Punjab Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Mr. Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Gupta had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during a domestic T-20 competition on 15th January 2018 in New Delhi.

“His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances” it added.

The BCCI also said that Abhishek had consumed the banned substance at the prescription of his doctor.

“On 17th April 2018, Mr. Gupta was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge.

“Gupta responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of medication containing Terbutaline that had been prescribed for him by his doctor,” it added.

The statement further said: “The BCCI is satisfied with Gupta’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug.

“Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr. Gupta’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results,” it added.

