Punjab DSP accused of pushing woman into drugs suspended

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) Punjab Police on Thursday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police following accusations that he had pushed a Ludhiana woman into drug abuse.

Indian Police Service officer Anita Punj has been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report within a week in the case, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Following allegations against DSP Daljit Singh, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had assured of a probe.

“Taking a serious note, and in view of the gravity of the charges, the Chief Minister had asked DGP Suresh Arora to ensure a proper inquiry and stern action against the DSP, if found guilty,” the spokesperson said.

