Punjab eases building rules to boost construction activity

Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) The Punjab cabinet on Saturday approved easing of building rules to give boost to construction industry, while facilitating better urban planning and development in the state.

The cabinet gave its nod to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules 2018, providing for Purchasable Unlimited Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for group housing, commercial, public offices, hotels and industrial buildings, while increasing permissible FAR for residential plotted development and educational buildings.

The new rules were drafted after taking suggestions from co-departments and general public on a draft uploaded in the public domain, a state government spokesperson said after the meeting here.

“Relevant suggestions received were considered and duly incorporated in these rules, which will replace the Punjab Urban Development Authority Building Rules 2013,” the spokesperson said.

Other key features of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules-2018 include new provisions for rental housing, hostels, dhabas, miniplexes and multiplexes, wholesale trade/warehouse/integrated freight complex, besides increase in commercial use in group housing projects from 0.20 percent to 1 percent.

“Apart from this, 5 percent additional ground coverage has been permitted in the case of retail service industry, while ground coverage for commercial building has been increased from 40 to 45 percent,” the spokesperson added.

A new provision has been incorporated for orphanage homes, old age homes, children’s institute/schools for mentally challenged or physically handicapped persons.

The spokesperson said that various organizations had requested the state government to revise the building rules, taking into consideration the hardships faced by the owners of different category of the buildings outside municipal limits and due to the technological advancement in building construction activities and construction material.

The Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) Building Rules were enacted in 1996, and were redrafted and notified in 2013.A

