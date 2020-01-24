Punjab electoral official gets national award

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Saturday honoured Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju for making arrangements to facilitate the special voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award upon Raju at a function to mark National Voter’s Day in New Delhi.

On receiving the award, Raju said the special focus was on accessibility during the elections.

He said the state engaged persons with disabilities with the help of a mobile app with sign language specially made for them and free transportation was provided to them by pressing in mini vans, battery-run vehicles and auto rickshaws.

Volunteers were deployed at all 23,214 polling booths numbering spread across 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

–IANS

vg/adr/