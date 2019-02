Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh enhanced the allocation of funds for farm debt waiver scheme to Rs 5,500 crore, on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the 45th meeting of the State Rural Development Board here.

The increase in funds would enable expansion of the scheme, bringing more debt-ridden farmers into its ambit, a government statement said.

