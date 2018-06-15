Punjab Governor, CM greet people on Eid

Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS) Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, with a call to celebrate the festival in a spirit of harmony and bonhomie.

Badnore urged the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of communal harmony, peace and mutual understanding, which would go a long way in strengthening the national unity and integrity.

The Chief Minister said that the festival marks not just the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan but also symbolises an end to any form of hatred and bigotry.

“Let us on this day pledge to come together to create a world that is free of malice and animosity, imbibing the spirit of brotherhood that is intrinsic to the festival, which teaches us the values of compassion and tolerance,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

