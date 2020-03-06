Punjab govt warns against fake posts on coronavirus scare

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) A fake online post quoting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on declaring holiday in educational institutions owing to coronavirus scare has been in circulation.

Taking a serious note, the Punjab government on Thursday warned miscreants against misleading acts and said “strict action” will be taken against them.

In a post on Twitter, the government said: “The following post is fake, misleading and no such notice has gone out of Govt of Punjab handles. Stern action will be taken against the miscreants.”

The fake post said: “All educational institutions of Punjab state (Public and Private) including schools, colleges and universities to suspend class work till 25 March, 2020, COVID-19 SAVE LIFE BE HAPPY.”

–IANS

vg/rt