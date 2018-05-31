Punjab, Haryana farmers join protest; dump produce, milk

Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Farmers in agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana on Friday joined the 10-day protest call given by various farmer organisations in different states, dumping their produce, milk and other food items on the roads.

Such reports were received from Faridkot, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and other places in Punjab and a few places in neighbouring Haryana.

The protesting farmers, under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said they will impose a 10-day blockade on movement of agriculture produce, including vegetables and fruits, from rural areas to cities and towns as a mark of protest.

The farmers’ organisations are demanding immediate implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report on farming, giving minimum support price to farmers for their produce, waiving loans and helping farmers make agriculture cost-effective.

BKU President Balbir Singh Rajewal said the farmers were forced to start the protest as the Central government was not helping the community.

He said the protest was getting a good response, adding that no farmer was being forced to stop supply of produce and milk to urban areas.

With the protest likely to be 10 days long, the prices of vegetables and fruit could go up in coming days.

