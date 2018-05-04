Punjab, Haryana wheat procurement crosses 206 lakh tonnes

Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) Making it another bumper rabi crop, food grain states Punjab and Haryana have procured over 206 lakh tonnes of wheat this season, food and supplies officials in both states said on Monday.

In Punjab, the wheat procurement was over 122.1 lakh tonnes as compared to 113 lakh tonnes procured in the same period last year. Over 121.6 lakh tonnes (99.6 percent) has been procured by government agencies.

Officials said that out of the wheat procured, nearly 102 lakh tonnes have been lifted from grain markets for storage.

In Haryana, nearly 84 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured so far this season. The procurement is higher than the corresponding period last year.

State procurement agencies had procured 74.25 lakh tonnes wheat in the entire season. Procurement in both states started on April 1.

–IANS

