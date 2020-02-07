Punjab Leader of Opposition hails party’s victory in Delhi

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Punjab Harpal Cheema on Tuesday hailed his party Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that development agenda has won over over hatred and dirty politics.

“Congratulations to all the volunteers, (and) people of Delhi for this massive mandate in favour of @AamAadmiParty. This is the victory of the agenda of development over hatred and dirty politics,” Cheema tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party is the second largest party in Punjab with 19 legislators in the 117-member Congress-ruled Assembly.

–IANS

