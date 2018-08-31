Punjab Minister condoles demise of shot-putter’s father

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (IANS) Punjab Sports Minister Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of the father of Asian Games gold medallist shot-putter Tejinder Pal Singh.

Karam Singh, who was suffering from cancer, breathed his last on Monday ahead of his son’s return to Delhi after winning the gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta last week.

Sodhi said that the undying efforts of the athlete’s father and his family contributed hugely to the sporting achievement of Tejinder.

“Even when Tejinder was training at an Asian Games camp, his father was undergoing treatment. Tejinder fulfilled his father’s dream by winning the gold,” Sodhi said.

–IANS

js/tsb/bg