Punjab orders special survey for crop losses

Chandigarh, April 17 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered a special ‘girdawari’ (revenue survey) to assess crop losses due to rain and hailstorm in the state.

The Chief Minister has directed all Deputy Commissioners to get the evaluation done of crop damage due to fires caused by short circuits in overhead high-tension wires.

An official spokesperson said the DCs were ordered to get assessments done by the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officers to identify such cases and submit a detailed report for further action by the state government.

Expressing concern over the crop losses, the Chief Minister has directed the departments and officers concerned to undertake the assessment on a priority basis.

–IANS

