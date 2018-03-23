Punjab, PSPB in national hockey final

Lucknow, March 24 (IANS) Hockey Punjab and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) progressed to the final of the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (A Division) after defeating Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) respectively here on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Dharamvir Singh (36th and 39th minutes) and Sarvanjit Singh (39th) scored for Hockey Punjab as RSPB lost 3-1 at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium.

Malak Singh pulled a goal back in the 39th minute for RSPB, but it was not enough as Hockey Punjab defended strongly to book their spot in the final.

In the other semi-final, PSPB continued their impressive run in the competition as they secured a well fought 3-2 victory over AISPB.

Arjun Sharma’s 10th-minute strike gave AISPB the lead but PSPB struck four minutes later through skipper Tushar Khandker.

Former Indian forward Khandker popped up again in the 26th minute through a well constructed field goal to give his side a crucial 2-1 lead.

Affan Yousuf made it 3-1 before Arjun scored his second goal of the evening. But PSPB held on to the one-goal lead.

The final and the bronze-medal playoff will be played on Sunday.

–IANS

pur/vm