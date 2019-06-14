Punjab seeks SGPC support for observing 550 years of Guru Nanak’s birth

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked the Group of Ministers (GoM) to approach the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for supporting the state government’s celebration of the 550th ‘Prakash Purb’ of Guru Nanak Dev on a common platform.

Chairing a meeting of the executive committee for the commemoration of celebrations, the Chief Minister expressed his keenness to organise this mega event in unison with the participation of the SGPC and other religious organisations.

The Chief Minister also mandated the GoM to extend a formal invite to the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib and the SGPC President to seek their support, cooperation and guidance for organising this historic occasion in a meaningful manner.

Notably, a GoM comprising Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Medical Education and Research Minister O.P. Soni and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has already been constituted to review the day-to-day progress of the preparations and development projects and schemes associated with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November.

The Chief Minister also asked the GoM to finalise a 10-day itinerary from November 5 in consultation with representatives of the SGPC.

Amarinder directed the Chief Secretary to finalise the modalities and funding pattern for the proposed Guru Nanak Dev Marg from Sultanpur Lodhi to Dera Baba Nanak, covering 136 kms.

The Chief Minister also asked the Special Chief Secretary to vigorously pursue the proposal for inclusion of Sultanpur Lodhi heritage city under Smart Cities Project worth Rs 271 crore, for which the state government had already submitted the concept plan to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He also approved the installation of large commemorative columns at five sacred places — Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak, and small commemorative columns in 22 towns as per the design submitted by the representative of Indian Federation of United Nations Association.

