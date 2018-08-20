Punjab sends 259 tonnes of food for flood-hit Kerala

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (IANS) The Punjab government on Thursday sent more than 259 tonnes of food items for the flood-hit people of Kerala, officials said.

To ensure proper distribution of the relief material, the state government has also sent a three-member team of the Revenue Department led by Land Records Director Basant Garg.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said the special team was sent along with the relief material.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 crore as relief for the flood victims, out of which Rs 5 crore has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Kerala and the remaining amount was dispatched along with the food material.

He said biscuits, juices, sugar, tea, milk powder and water bottles had already been sent through nine aircraft.

The minister has appealed to the people to come forward to help in the relief work.

