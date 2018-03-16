Punjab to ban hookah bars

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) The Punjab government on Monday decided to impose a ban on hookah bars across the state instead of issuing temporary orders against their operation every two months.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, approved an amendment to the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003, intended for the prevention and control of diseases caused by the use of tobacco products, for this purpose.

The decision is aimed at reducing the trend of hookah bars, besides the use of tobacco in various forms amongst the youths, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said the amendment would result in a complete ban on running of hookah bars.

The proposed amendment will be placed before the Assembly which will be commencing for its budget session on Tuesday and is likely to end on March 28, he said. After being passed by the House it will be sent for the President’s assent, he added.

Under the present scheme of things, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is promulgated against hookah bars in the states for two months, with an extension required at the end of the period.

–IANS

