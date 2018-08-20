Punjab to commemorate Jallianwala massacre centenary

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department to draw up a comprehensive proposal to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre next year in a befitting manner.

He also approved the constitution of a state-level implementation committee to coordinate with the Cultural Affairs Ministry to ensure smooth preparations and successful culmination of the event planned to be held on April 13, 2019.

Amarinder Singh sought a detailed expenditure plan for the event and said he would submit the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early release of funds needed for infrastructure and developmental works around the historic monument in Amritsar.

Chairing a meeting here to review the preparations for the commemorative event, he said he would meet the Prime Minister to seek central funds for the event.

The state committee, to be headed by the Chief Minister, would periodically review and monitor the preparations.

Amarinder Singh also ordered the formation of a local-level implementation committee, to be headed by Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Sidhu, for micro-planning of the event.

Observing that the Prime Minister heads the Jallianwala Bagh Trust, the Chief Minister said the state had sought Rs 100 crore for the development of surrounding areas and related facilities around the national monument.

Modi had personally assured him of all financial assistance, the Chief Minister said, adding that the centenary events had national significance and thus needed to be observed at a national level.

The Chief Minister, while lauding the efforts of Lady Kishwar Desai, Partition Museum Trust Chair, and Britain Member of Parliament Lord Meghnad Desai for their efforts to restore the monument at Amritsar, asked the Cultural Affairs Department to engage their services to support the state’s efforts to maintain and preserve the historic monument.

Lady Kishwar Desai along with Lord Mehnad Desai, Lord Rajinder Loomba, Raju Chadha and B.S. Kakkar called on the Chief Minister earlier in the day and made a power-point presentation for various proposed steps to spruce up the area around Jallianwala Bagh.

