Punjab to compensate farmers for hailstorm damage to crops

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) Punjab Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said on Monday that compensation for crop damage due to hailstorm in some parts of the state during the last few days would be disbursed soon.

“Crops of some farmers had got damaged in the ongoing spell of inclement weather due to hailstorm. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had immediately issued orders to all Deputy Commissioners to conduct fresh ‘girdawari’ to assess the damage,” Sarkaria added.

The compensation amount was being raised to Rs 12,000 from the existing Rs 8,000 per acre, he said.

He said that reports regarding crop damage were being received and all compensation to farmers would be released immediately on receipt of the full report.

Allaying the fears of the farmers, Sarkaria said that last year the Punjab government had given compensation to farmers whose muskmelon and maize crops had been damaged by hailstorm.

“The government is working on various pro-farmer measures for debt alleviation. More than 5.63 lakh farmers have been provided relief to the tune of Rs 4,513 crore by the state government in three rounds of the debt waiver scheme,” he added.

–IANS

