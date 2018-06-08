Punjab to develop 30 tourist destinations

Chandigarh, June 11 (IANS) Punjab Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said 30 places of significance would be developed as world class tourism spots at an outlay of Rs 590.97 crore.

A total of such 11 places would the centre of attraction in and around Amritsar.

Presiding over presided over a meeting here to chalk out a roadmap to transform and develop potential places, Sidhu said all these projects would be completed within one year.

He said Rs 344 crore is being availed as loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the sanction for which has been granted.

Apart from this, a sanction of Rs 96.97 crore for revamping religious and historical sites in accordance with the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ of the central government has also been accorded.

A project of Rs 100 crore has been prepared under ‘Mughal Circuit’ which aims at developing historical spots connected to the Mughal era.

The spots to be developed included Amritsar’s Heritage Street, Wagha Border, Gobindgarh Fort, Jallianwala Bagh, Partition Museum, War Memorial, Pul Moran and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Place, while Ropar town has the treaty spot of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Lord William Bentick, Bathinda Fort, Patti Fort, Bahadurgarh Fort in Patiala and Virasat-E-Khalsa in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

