Punjab to hold elections to students’ bodies from next year

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) The Punjab government will allow holding of elections to students’ unions in colleges and universities from next year (2019), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told the state assembly on Tuesday.

Student union elections will begin in universities and colleges from the next academic year, he said.

“Direct elections to student unions will now be held. Congress had promised revival of student elections. We are fulfilling the promise,” Amarinder Singh said.

Student union elections were banned in Punjab since 1984 due to militancy.

Political parties and student leaders had been demanding revival of the elections.

Neighbouring Haryana had last month announced holding of elections to students’ bodies in the state from this year itself. In Haryana, the elections have been revived after 22 years.

