Punjab to plant 550 saplings in each village

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) To mark the year-long celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab government said on Tuesday that 550 saplings will be planted in each village of the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government would undertake an extensive plantation drive by planting 550 saplings in every village of the state by September 30, 2019.

Appealing to the people to join the drive, Amarinder said the exercise not only had religious significance but also aimed to make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free.

“I urge people to come forward for making this plantation drive a grand success as this gigantic task cannot not be accomplished without their active support and participation,” Amarinder said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said nearly 66 lakh saplings of seasonal plants would be taken up in all the 12,700 villages. The saplings would be provided free of

cost. The drive will begin from September 30.

The saplings will be made available by the departments of Forests and Rural Development and Panchayats.

–IANS

js/prs