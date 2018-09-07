Punjab to supply pigs to Nagaland

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (IANS) Punjab will supply live pigs to the north-eastern state of Nagaland, a minister said on Tuesday.

“Punjab would soon start supplying live pigs to the state of Nagaland. 8,000 live pigs will be supplied per month. This will bring an earning of Rs 200 crore annually for the pig farmers of Punjab,” Punjab’s Animal Husbandry minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday.

He chaired a meeting with a delegation of the Nagaland government.

Sidhu said the delegation expressed keen interest in importing live pigs from Punjab as the people of Nagaland consider pork of Punjab to be full of nutritious value, hygienic and healthy as compared to the pork of others part of the country.

He said that as per the understanding reached in the meeting, 8000 live pigs would be supplied every month to Nagaland.

Sidhu said that, to start with, 100 live pigs would be sent to Nagaland which would be put on exhibition at different places in Nagaland to create interest among the people and to generate more demand.

“The health certificate of the pigs to be supplied to Nagaland would be issued by the Punjab government,” the minister said.

Sidhu said the deliberations for the supply of Punjab’s chicken and fish to Nagaland were also held during the meeting.

–IANS

js/prs