Punjab train disaster: Rajnath promises Centre’s help

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to the Punjab government over the mowing down of people watching the burning of Ravan effigy by a speeding train in Amritsar and assured him of Centres assistance.

“Spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab and Director General of Police of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar. They are rushing to the spot. Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief.

“Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured,” Singh tweeted.

The disaster happened when a large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing on the railway tracks near Jora Phatak when the train crushed them.

