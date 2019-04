New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Mehndi was welcomed into the party fold by Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party’s Delhi unit office.

Also present were union Minister Harsh Vardhan, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, all Lok Sabha election candidates.

–IANS

