Punjab’s Markfed opens first outlet in Gujarat

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) To expand its market base, Punjab’s Markfed on Monday launched its first outlet outside north India at Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The ‘Health Food Kiosk’, formally inaugurated at GSFC University campus in Vadodara by Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, would make available more than 90 of the products, including those under the brand name ‘Sohna’, manufactured by Markfed for domestic use.

With Markfed one of the largest cooperative marketing federations in Asia, Randhawa said that with the opening of the new outlet, Markfed products would also reach the other parts of the country.

“Markfed manufactured products are a great hit in foreign countries also,” he added.

“There is good deal of demand throughout the country for the ready to eat products and the commencing of services by this kiosk would be a major shot in the arm for Markfed, thus strengthening the cooperative sector. With this outlet opening here, Gujarati people would also have a taste of the Punjabi food.

“Out of the 90 products of Markfed honey, basmati rice, saag, dal makhni, karri pakora, porridge, pickles, jelly, ketchup, jam and Cane Sugar (Shakkar) are very popular among the people,” he said.

The Punjab State Co-op Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, known as ‘Markfed; was registered in 1954.

Starting with just one bicycle, three employees, thirteen members and a capital of Rs 54,000, it has now achieved meteoritic volumes and has grown to become the largest marketing co-operative in Asia with an annual turnover of over Rs 11,600 crore (2013-2014).

Markfed’s membership of cooperative societies has expanded to over 3,050 members, giving a platform to agrarian Punjab’s farmers to sell their produce.

–IANS

js/vd