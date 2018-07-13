Punjab’s rural dispensaries to act as drug rehab centres

Chandigarh, July 13 (IANS) Dispensaries falling under Punjab’s rural development department will be used as drug rehabilitation centres to tackle the rampant drugs abuse problem in the state, a minister said on Friday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said under the ‘Mission Tandarust Punjab’, doctors deputed in these dispensaries and the para medical staff would treat the youth addicted to drugs.

“Keeping in view the purpose to eliminate drugs from the villages of Punjab the merger of these dispensaries with the Health Department has been put on hold for one year,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said that before putting the rural doctors on the job of eradicating drugs, five day workshops would be organized to train the rural doctors how to give treatment to drug addicts.

The minister added that the doctors deputed in the villages would provide treatment to the youth who are addicted to drugs and provide counselling.

Drugs abuse is rampant in Punjab, especially among youth and rural people, for the past many years.

–IANS

js/ahm/