‘Purbasa – East Meets East’ meet concludes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) The three-day international conference “Purbasa – East Meets East”, ended here on Sunday with Odisha Governor S.C. Jamir saying it supplemented the government’s intention and efforts to enhance India’s multifaceted engagement with Asean and the wider Asia Pacific region through a series of events and activities.

He said India is very clear in its approach and commitment to build on ASEAN-India Dialogue partnership that recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Jamir said that it is a proud moment that the land, known for its long history of maritime activities of trade and commerce with southeast Asia, is taking centre stage to revive those golden days of economic prosperity and social and cultural integration.

The event was organized by Kalinga International Foundation.

Foundation Chairman Lalit Mansingh, Prof Ajarn Sulak Sivaraksha of Thailand, and Sri Lankan Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera were present at the valedictory ceremony.

Perera, who gave a comparative overview on Buddhism, said that 80 per cent of students learning Buddhism are now in Sri Lanka while Buddhism is listed as one of the six religions in Indonesia.

The issues about tourism, culture, and Buddhism are not standing alone but strongly related to the economy, polity, defence and history, he added.

The international conference witnessed impressive delegates, students and faculties from various universities, and scholars.

–IANS

cd/vd