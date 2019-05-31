Purported video of Trinamool RS MP asking not to allow Hindus to vote surfaces

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) A controversy erupted after a purported video of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Chakraborty urging his party activists to deter Hindus to cast their votes, recently surfaced in the social media.

Chakraborty, however claimed that it was a “doctored video” and said he lodged a police complaint as it was spread in the social media to defame him and his party.

While reviewing booth-wise results of a village in Bhangor assembly segment under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency with his party workers after the general election, Chakraborty was seen in the video inquiring about three particular booths, where BJP votes allegedly increased, and directing his local party workers to pay attention to them.

According to his party workers, two of them are “located at Hindu-belt”.

“Who takes care of this booth? Leave it! The CPI (M) took lead (in this). It is not a problem. Who took care of these three booths? Pay attention to these three booths. The (BJP) votes (in the three booths) cannot be allowed to grow further in future. Hindus would not be allowed to cast vote (in future)…” said Chakraborty as seen in the video.

IANS has not verified the content of the video independently.

Asked about this, Chakraborty, party’s South 24 paraganas district leader, told IANS, “During the meeting, our workers said the BJP won in three booths only in the area under Bhangor. I have asked them to take initiative so that the BJP cannot take lead in the three booths in future. The video was doctored to defame myself and my party.”

Chakraborty claimed he is a Hindu and believed in communal harmony.

“I have lodged a police complaint before the district cyber cell,” he said.

Trinamool candidate and actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat and state’s ruling party retained other three seats – Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur and Jaynagar.

–IANS

