Putin calls for common sense in international relations

Moscow, April 12 (IANS) Russia hopes common sense will prevail regardless of the increasingly disordered international affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“The situation in the world is becoming more chaotic, nevertheless we still hope that common sense will eventually prevail and that international relations will take a constructive course, and that the entire world system will become more stable and predictable,” Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials from foreign ambassadors.

He called on diplomats, while promoting political dialogue, economic and trade ties and cultural contacts between different countries, to keep searching for answers to widespread challenges and threats, such as terrorism, drug trafficking, organised crime, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and climate change, reports Xinhua.

For its part, Russia will continue to facilitate the strengthening of global and regional security and stability and continue to rigorously observe its international obligations, as well as improve cooperation with its partners as guided by international legal standards and the UN Charter, Putin said.

“We will promote the world’s positive, forward-looking agenda and work to ensure the sustainable development, prosperity and wellbeing of humankind,” he said.

