Putin congratulates Macron after France reach World Cup final

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Frances semi-final victory over Belgium and advancement to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, the Kremlin press service said.

“Shortly after the semi-final game between teams of France and Belgium, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was present at the game. Putin warmly congratulated Macron and all French fans on their team’s victory in this match and their advancement to the World Cup final,” the statement read, reports TASS news agency.

The statement was released early on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Russian president also made a phone call to King Philippe of Belgium, who was also present at the game. Putin noted that “Team Belgium has demonstrated supreme football throughout the entire championship,” the Kremlin press service said.

France defeated Belgium 1-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday night in Saint Petersburg to become the first team to reach the final.

–IANS

ajb/bg