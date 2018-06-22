Putin, Erdogan agree on close cooperation on Syria

Moscow, June 26 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to enhance cooperation between their two countries in telephonic conversation, the Kremlin has said.

The two leaders on Monday confirmed their interest in developing bilateral relations and gave priority to strategic joint projects in the field of energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement.

Putin earlier sent a congratulatory message to Erdogan on his re-election and the victory of the latter’s ruling Justice and Development Party in the parliamentary election.

