Putin launches natural gas pipeline supply to Crimea

Moscow, Dec 28 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a natural gas pipeline linking Crimea to Russia’s gas pipeline system, which will allow the inhabitants of the peninsula to receive a continuous supply of gas.

During the ceremony, Vladimir Putin said via video conference that this is another important outcome for the development of Crimea and its future, Efe news reports.

He announced that two power plants will be built within the next two years to meet all the electricity needs of the peninsula’s inhabitants.

The length of the natural gas pipeline is 358.7 km.

Ukraine has not given up on retaking Crimea, which Kiev considers territory occupied by Russia, while Moscow says that Crimea inhabitants opted mostly to join the Russian federation through a referendum.

–IANS

