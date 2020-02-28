Putin, Macron discuss developments in Syria’s Idlib

Moscow, March 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, discussing the escalation of tensions in the Syrian region of Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The Presidents continued their exchange of views on Syria, with a focus on the escalation of tensions in Idlib. Vladimir Putin told the French President about steps taken to fight terrorists in northwestern Syria,” the statement said on Saturday.

In addition, the humanitarian situation in the area was discussed, Xinhua reported, citing the statement.

According to the statement, Putin noted that all relevant aspects of the Syrian settlement are to be substantively discussed in Moscow during the Russian-Turkish summit planned in the coming days.

