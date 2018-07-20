Putin, Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria

Moscow, July 22 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the implementation of a joint initiative on delivering relief to Syria, the Kremlin said.

“Special attention was devoted to humanitarian aspects of the Syrian settlement process, including the implementation of a joint Russian-French initiative on rendering assistance to the population of Eastern Ghouta,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a Russian military transport aircraft had delivered 44 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from France to Syria.

The two leaders also discussed a number of international and regional issues as a follow-up to the talks held on July 15 in Moscow, according to the Kremlin statement.

On July 15, Putin and Macron discussed the positive developments in Russia-France relations at their talks held in the Kremlin.

Putin confirmed that the mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries are being restored.

