Putin, Netanyahu discuss anti-terror cooperation

Moscow, Dec 23 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pledged to further their anti-terror cooperation as the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East in a telephonic conversation, a statement from the Kremlin said on Friday.

“Putin and Netanyahu continued exchange of opinions on the current situation in the Middle East. They confirmed their readiness for further active cooperation in fight against terrorism,” Xinhua news agency said, citin the statement.

The conversation, held on the Israeli initiative, was the second this week.

Netanyahu on Wednesday offered condolences over the assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov and said Israel was ready to boost anti-terrorism cooperation with Russia.

–IANS

py/sar