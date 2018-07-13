Putin presents Trump with FIFA World Cup’s official ball

Helsinki, July 16 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday presented his US counterpart Donald Trump with an official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and wished the American leader a successful organisation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Putin handed over the official match ball of the 2018 World Cup to Trump at a press conference after their summit talks here, reports Tass news agency.

“As for the ball being in our court on the issue of Syria – Mister President (Trump) just said we have successfully organized the world football championship. And speaking about the ball, I am turning it over to Mister President,” Putin said as he gave the official ball of this World Cup, Telstar 18 by Adidas, to Trump.

“The ball is now in your court,” the Russian president said.

