Football

Putin presents Trump with FIFA World Cup’s official ball

Views: 1

Helsinki, July 16 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday presented his US counterpart Donald Trump with an official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and wished the American leader a successful organisation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Putin handed over the official match ball of the 2018 World Cup to Trump at a press conference after their summit talks here, reports Tass news agency.

“As for the ball being in our court on the issue of Syria – Mister President (Trump) just said we have successfully organized the world football championship. And speaking about the ball, I am turning it over to Mister President,” Putin said as he gave the official ball of this World Cup, Telstar 18 by Adidas, to Trump.

ALSO READ:   Hales, Bairstow tons take England to world record ODI total of 481/6

“The ball is now in your court,” the Russian president said.

–IANS

pur/sed

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *