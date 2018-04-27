Putin to discuss World Cup preparations on May 3

Moscow, May 2 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the supervisory council of the Russia 2018 Local Organising Committee on May 3 in Sochi.

“The discussion will be devoted to the readiness of stadiums and other infrastructure facilities for the global championship,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement, reports TASS.

“There are also plans to discuss issues of transport, medical and information services at the football tournament,” it added.

The president will visit a centre for issuing passports of fans and inspect the reconstructed Fisht Stadium, which will host a number of matches of the upcoming sports event.

Putin is also scheduled to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup. They are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in these 11 cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

–IANS

