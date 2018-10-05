Putin to meet Egypt’s Sisi on October 17

Moscow, Oct 12 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on October 17 in Russia’s Sochi, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Putin and Sisi will “discuss key issues of further building up Russian-Egyptian interaction, as well as exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda,” the Kremlin said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Following the talks, a number of joint documents are expected to be signed, it said, with no details provided.

Putin visited Cairo in December 2017, when he and Sisi witnessed the signing of an agreement to build Egypt’s first nuclear power station.

Egypt was Russia’s number one tourist destination before October 2015, when the crash of a Russian passenger plane in Egypt, killed all 224 people on board, mostly Russians.

Though Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for this attack, bilateral ties suffered a toll.

Moscow immediately suspended all direct flights between Russia and Egypt.

Flights between the two capitals resumed earlier this year after Egypt toughened security measures in Cairo, but flights to other Egyptian cities remain closed.

–IANS

ahm/