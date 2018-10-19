Putin, Trump to meet in Paris on Nov 11

Moscow, Oct 24 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are scheduled to have a full-fledged meeting in Paris on November 11, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

“This arrangement was confirmed by our president at his meeting with Bolton,” Ushakov told reporters, Xinhua reported.

Earlier in the day, Putin met with visiting US national security advisor John Bolton, who also held consultations with Russian representatives of foreign policy and military political team.

According to Ushakov, a preliminary agreement has been reached on arranging a comprehensive and well-prepared meeting between the presidents in Paris on the sidelines of events marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

The meeting will also be attended by members of delegations from both sides, Ushakov said.

