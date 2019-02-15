PVL: Chennai Spartans enter semis after smacking Ahmedabad Defenders

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Chennai Spartans booked the semifinal berth in the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) after hammering Ahmedabad Defenders 4-1 (15-6, 13-15, 15-13, 15-11, 15-12) in their final league match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Sunday.

It was spirited Spartans’ second win (four points) in the competition, as they bounced back after suffering two successive defeats at the hands of Kochi Blue Spikers and U Mumba Volley.

Table toppers Calicut Heroes (11 points) and Kochi Blue Spikers (8 points) have already qualified for the knockouts, while Black Hawks Hyderabad, with four points, look assured of the other semifinal spot.

The Shelton Moses-led outfit won the opening set in style but Ahmedabad came back strongly to grab the second set. Spartans gave nothing away in the remaining three sets in what was an impressive, all-round performance by the home team.

–IANS

kk/pcj