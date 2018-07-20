PVR witnesses 7% revenue growth in first quarter

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Cinema exhibition company PVR Ltd on Wednesday said that the company witnessed 7 per cent revenue growth in the first quarter.

The company released its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, read a statement.

The revenues for quarter were Rs 700 crore as compared to Rs 653 crore during the corresponding period of last year, witnessing a growth of 7 per cent.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 141 crore as against Rs 131 crore in the same period last year, witnessing a growth of 8 per cent. EBITDA margin for the quarter was robust at 20.2 per cent. Consolidated PAT for the quarter was Rs 52 crore as compared to Rs 44 crore during the corresponding period of last year, a growth of 17 per cent.

The box office revenues for the quarter were up by 12 per cent from Rs 343 crore to Rs 385 crore led by an 8 per cent growth in admits.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Ltd said: “Movies across languages and genre performed well, which augurs well for the overall industry. We are continuing to expand our presence in the Indian market and deliver world class cinema going experience to our patrons.”

