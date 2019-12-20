PwD, senior citizens can use postal ballot in Delhi: EC

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) To ensure larger voter participation in Delhi Assembly polls, the Election Commission has announced postal ballet facility for absentee voters.

“We have allowed the absentee voters to vote through postal ballet this time. Absentee voters include PwD (person with disability) and senior citizens (above 80 years). They will have to submit form 12D between January 14 and January 19 to avail the facility,” said Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

He said, “Absentee voters are different from ASD (absent/shifted/deceased) voters. PwD and senior citizens will be considered absentee voters.”

The poll panel has also formed mobile teams of volunteers. “After receiving requests, the team will go to the voter at his/her residence and facilitate postal ballet voting for them,” Singh said.

Apart from this, “we are providing ramp, wheelchair, pick-up and drop facilities, sign language volunteers, and Braille voter photo slips at all polling stations,” he said and added, with all these facilities voter turnout would be better than the previous elections.

According to ECI, there are 55,823 PwD voters.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.

