‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ actress to star in ‘Safarnama’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Rumana Molla, who featured in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” and National Award-winning “Irada”, will play a character who is caring, sensible and is “the voice of reason” in the upcoming film “Safarnama”.

“My character, Neena is very close to who I am. I found her extremely relatable. She is caring and sensible. She is basically the voice of reason. She is also very rational and makes tough choices without batting an eyelid and yet she makes them feel completely effortless,” Rumana said in a statement.

“I chose this film because the script was incredible. It had me hooked and I read it in one go. I only have one criterion to choose a character: it has to feel like a real fleshed out person,” she added.

The film is directed by Nikhil Agnihotri and is produced by Cutting Coffee Films.

“The casting process was very different from what I am accustomed to and I loved it. I was approached only when they were certain that they wanted to cast me and I didn’t have to go through auditions or screen tests,” she said.

–IANS

