PyeongChang 2018 announces multimillion-dollar surplus

Beijing, June 7 (IANS) The President of the Organising Committee for PyeongChang 2018 (POCOG) Lee Hee-Beom has announced the Games have achieved a multimillion-dollar surplus.

“I was pleased to say that PyeongChang 2018 can already announce a multimillion-dollar surplus,” Lee said at the strategic part of the PyeongChang 2018 Debriefing, which was held here on June 4 and 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It seems that Beijing will continue with this trend of Games that break even, or, as in the case of PyeongChang, make a profit.”

“This debriefing showed that the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020 now really have come to fruition,” said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the conference.

“There you can see the tangible results of these reforms. The most obvious one is the announcement by POCOG that the PyeongChang 2018 Organising Committee has produced a multimillion-dollar surplus – even after not having fully benefited from the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020.

“POCOG President Lee was clear that this was possible only because of the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, and because of the close cooperation with the IOC. There, you can see Olympic Agenda at work.

“This is what will lead us in the right direction for the future organization of the Games. We have proved that we have turned the page with regard to the organization of the Games,” said Bach.

