Pyongyang offers to close n-test site next month: Seoul

Seoul, April 29 (IANS) The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday said that North Korea has offered to close down its nuclear test site in Punggye-ri in May.

During a live broadcast delivered by President Moon Jae-in’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan, he said Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also agreed to make public when North Korea dismantles the northern test site, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim said he would invite security experts and journalists to the North.

“Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that they are in good condition,” Yoon quoted Kim as saying.

Sunday’s announcement comes after Kim and Moon presided over a historic summit on Friday at the border village of Panmunjom where they agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

–IANS

