Pyrophobic Sonal gives one take shot (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who has a fear of fire, says she could not sleep properly a night before she had to shoot a sequence that involved fire. But she pulled it off “perfectly” in one shot.

She plays the lead role of Mandira in Star Bharat’s “Saam Daam Dand Bhed”. The current track of the show demanded a scene in which Sonal was supposed to be hung across a rotating board that was surrounded by fire.

“I could not sleep properly a night before we had to shoot this sequence. To make things worse, I did not only hang on the board but the board was supposed to rotate 360 degrees and I had to deliver my dialogues as well,” Sonal said in a statement.

“Much to everyone’s surprise, I did not only do the act but also delivered a one-take shot. My director was aware of my phobia and did not give me a chance to rehearse. He just said let us roll. Maybe he knew or was confident that if done with ease without any drama, I will be able to execute the scene with ease”, she added.

What seemed like an easy task was “not at all easy”.

“In fact more than the fire, delivering your dialogues, especially when you are continuously rotating makes you feel dizzy. To make it worse, I had to plead and cry in the scene which was not an easy task at all. I am glad I could pull it off perfectly in one shot for which the entire team even applauded,” said Sonal.

-*-

Laksh carries gym on “Porus” set

Actor Laksh, who essays the title role of a warrior in TV serial “Porus”, has to sport a sculpted look. So, he makes it a point to work out even on the show’s set.

“I go to the gym regularly but at times when there is a time crunch and since the role demands a fit body, I make it a point to work out in between breaks to maintain the physical attributes,” Laksh said in a statement.

“I am very passionate towards exercise and bodybuilding. I carry my resistance bands and dumbbells on the set too. I believe in being honest when it comes to fitness, and hence have made it a religious practice,” he added.

“Porus” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

nn/rb/dg