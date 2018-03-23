Q3 Telecom license fee collection declines: Trai

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Telecom regulator Trai on Monday said that “license fee” collected by it had declined from Rs 3,249 crore for the quarter ended September 2017 to Rs 3,104 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

“The quarterly and the year-on-year growth rates of license fee are 4.46 per cent and 16.04 per cent respectively in this quarter,” Trai said in the “Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report” for the quarter ended December, 2017.

The declining sales revenue of telecom players is expected to have an adverse impact on government revenue collection in the form of spectrum usage charges and licence fee in the current financial year.

–IANS

